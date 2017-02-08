Destined To Fail: Democrats Launch Another Talkathon Before Sessions Confirmation Vote

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats kicked off another 30-hour floor debate Tuesday night to protest Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions. Sessions’ confirmation vote is scheduled for Wednesday night, and all Republicans are expected to vote in favor of the Alabama Republican senator, which would be enough to confirm Sessions.

The hours of debate came after Senate Republicans, with the help of Vice President Mike Pence, confirmed Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to her new post Tuesday afternoon.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Tuesday that Democrats plan 30-hour debates prior to the confirmation votes for the rest of Trump’s cabinet nominees.

“We have an obligation, obviously to try and overturn some of these nominees who are among the worse cabinet I have seen ever nominated, but at the same time we also have an obligation, even if we don’t win, to show the American people who these nominees are,” Schumer said.

“At this point in the Obama administration there were 21 cabinet members confirmed to seven that were confirmed under the new Trump administration. What I find particularly egregious is the fact that Democrats have slowed down and slow walked and obstructed the nomination and confirmation of one of the president’s national security cabinet members. That would be considered Jeff Sessions, his attorney general,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn told reporters.

“Since 9/11 it’s been recognized the Department of Justice serves not only an important law enforcement role but is an integral part of our national security team,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that after the Sessions confirmation vote Tuesday night, confirmation votes for Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Tom Price and Treasury Secretary nominee Stephen Mnuchin are on the docket for later this week.

(DAILY CALLER)

