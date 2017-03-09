Despite Political Boycotts, Ivanka Trump’s Brand Boasts Record Sales For February

FOLLOW US!



Sales for Ivanka Trump’s brand have skyrocketed since the beginning of February despite boycotts.

Though Nordstrom publicly dropped the first daughter’s brand from its stores in early February citing low sales performance, a new report claims that Ivanka’s sales more than tripled that month.

Abigail Klem, who took over as president of the line after Ivanka parted ways with it when her father became president, said record sales were reported.

“Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand,” Klem said during an interview with Refinery 29. “For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand’s] best performance ever.”

“We actually feel super optimistic because, I think, one, a lot of people support Ivanka, even across both political parties. And then I think a lot of other people feel like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know Ivanka had a shoe line. Oh, I didn’t know she had a handbag line.’ And they’re buying it.”

The brand — which is still stocked and carried by brands like Macy’s, Zappos, Bloomingdales and Dillard’s — was ranked at no. 550 in sales on the site Lyst in the month of January. In February, it was ranked no. 11.

“Ivanka Trump brand has never ranked in as a top seller on our site,” Lyst public relations director Sarah Tanner said. “To see such an extreme spike in one month is completely unheard of and came as a huge surprise to us.”

According to Refinery 29, sales spiked 346 percent from January to February.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].