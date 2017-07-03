Desperate Dems Step Up Efforts To Impeach Trump

Despite Democratic leadership’s request for its lawmakers to tone down talks of impeachment, 25 House members are crafting a bill that would create an “oversight” commission that has the power to create declare the president incapacitated.

According to Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin — who is spearheading the efforts — they would then be able to effectively remove President Donald Trump from office under the 25th Amendment, Yahoo News first reported.

“In case of emergency, break glass,” he told the publication in an interview. “If you look at the record of things that have happened since January, it is truly a bizarre litany of events and outbursts.”

The Democratic calls for Trump’s impeachment were amplified after the president took aim at MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Twitter — having alleged Brzezinski was “bleeding badly” from her face during a trip to Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve and blasting their show a “poorly rated.”

“I assume every human being is allowed one or two errant and seemingly deranged tweets. The question is whether you have a sustained pattern of behavior that indicates something is seriously wrong,” Raskin continued.

A number of top Democrats have agreed to sign onto the measure, including House Committee on th Judiciary Ranking Member John Conyers and former Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Raskin alleged Trump may suffer from some sort of mental health condition.

“The question is, where are we going to be six months, 12 months, 18 months from now?” he said. “The presidency is considered extremely stressful for people with the strongest mental health. We need to be prepared for all eventualities.”

