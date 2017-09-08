Dems To Hillary: Please Go Away

Liberals want Hillary Clinton to shut up. I want her to keep talking.

In her upcoming memoir What Happened, reportedly Clinton goes off on Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, and even poor Joe Biden. How could she win an election surrounded by such idiots, right? Well, some Dems are sick of her whining and wish she’d put a chardonnay cork in it.

Jonathan Easley, The Hill:

Hillary Clinton is settling old scores in a campaign tell-all book — and angering some Democrats in the process… “The best thing she could do is disappear,” said one former Clinton fundraiser and surrogate who played an active role at the convention. “She’s doing harm to all of us because of her own selfishness. Honestly, I wish she’d just shut the f— up and go away…” “None of this is good for the party,” said one former Obama aide. “It’s the Hillary Show, 100 percent. A lot of us are scratching our heads and wondering what she’s trying to do. It’s certainly not helpful.”

Note how many of the people saying this stuff are remaining anonymous. Which makes it even better, because Hillary doesn’t know who to trust. Her enemies are everywhere, all around her. Look out, Grandma!

Some other anonymous Dems are calling next week’s book launch “the final torture,” which seems shortsighted. What’s final about it? This torture isn’t going away until Hillary goes away, and Hillary is not going away. She won’t shut up about how you let her down, Dems, until she takes her dying breath. Even after that, she’ll come back as a ghost and haunt your asses.

You chose this, geniuses. You nominated her. You gave everything you had to boost the one human being on Earth who could lose a presidential election to Donald Trump. And she’s not going to let you forget it.

It’s wonderful.

Twist the knife, Jen Psaki:

Tee-hee!

