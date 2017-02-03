Dems To Force Pence Tie Breaker Vote In DeVos Confirmation

Democratic Senators remain unanimously opposed to Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos, a move that could very likely force Vice President Mike Pence to break the tie, according to a Wednesday report from Politico.

Republicans hold a two-seat majority in the Senate, but Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, both Republicans, announced they would not support DeVos. The final tally is a 50-50 vote if all other Democrats and Republicans vote along party lines. That conflict clears the way for Pence to break the tie, officially confirming DeVos for the position in the Senate.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported Wednesday that both Collins and Murkowski received extensive campaign funding from teacher’s unions. DeVos supports charter schools, as well as increased school choice.

Not only would the vote be Pence’s first tie-breaking vote, it would be the first time a vice president was forced to break a tie for any cabinet appointee, according to Politico.

Former Gov. Jeb Bush officially endorsed DeVos when President Donald Trump announced her selection.

(DAILY CALLER)

