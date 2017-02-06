Dems To Base: Maybe Ease Up A Bit On The Temper Tantrums?

Watching the Democrats lose their minds for the past few weeks, I’m reminded of exhausted parents encouraging little kids to run around and wear themselves out so they’ll sleep through the night. Except I don’t want them to sleep. I want them to keep going.

Edward-Isaac Dovere, Politico:

Democrats don’t know how long they’ll be able to keep up the pace of protests against President Donald Trump — and they’re worried Trump and his team are counting on them to run out of energy before the White House does…

“The thing that we don’t want to do is anesthetize the public with dozens and dozens of press conferences and marquee events,” said Seattle Mayor Ed Murray. “Then it’ll just become background noise. I’m worried that’s exactly what they’re trying to maneuver us into doing.”

Nobody’s maneuvering anybody into doing anything. These guys simply can’t control themselves. They didn’t get what they wanted, and now they’re throwing a screaming toddler fit.

Trump can’t simply be an unqualified novice with serious personality problems; he has to be Literally Hitler. His supporters can’t just be naive rubes who want their very own version of Obama; they have to be Nazis with punchable faces. Dems can’t just oppose Trump’s policies, or whatever he’s claiming his policies are from one minute to the next; they must save the republic. It’s only been a couple of weeks, and our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters are already in the middle of a complete nervous breakdown.

I like it!

My advice to all Democrats: Do not listen to anybody who tells you to calm down. They’re in league with Trump (probably paid off by the Koch brothers), and they’re trying to destroy America. Whenever somebody begs you to stop and take a breath, breathe twice as fast. If you find yourself thinking about any single thing for more than a few moments, shake yourself out of it and start yelling again. Get rowdy. Get fired up! If you let a single minute go by without railing against the same thing all your friends are shrieking about, you’re failing America.

Go full-tilt. Freak the f*** out at all times. Encourage Chelsea Clinton to run for office. Be angry. Be frenetic. Don’t listen. Learn nothing. And don’t ever, ever stop.

Please.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.