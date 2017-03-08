Dems Start CPAC Of Their Own To Fight Trump

Democrats nationwide are searching for a way to unite the party, and the progressive-based Center for American Progress (CAP) believes a liberal conference is the best way to oppose President Donald Trump.

The national Ideas conference will be held at the St. Regis hotel, just steps away from the White House, in an attempt to harness the power the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which gave Trump a stage before he announced his candidacy in 2015.

“So much of our time right now is engaged, and rightfully so, in fighting Trump. On any given day, he issues one affront to progressive values after another,” CAP president Neera Tanden told Politico. “It’s obviously critical that we provide a positive alternative of how we’re going to address the country’s challenges.”

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Chris Murphy, and Kirsten Gillibrand are all confirmed to speak, along with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

“There’s a level of energy out there that I haven’t seen, and it’s not our role to pick winners and losers. I think there will be a process. Some people will be really successful. Some won’t. It’s great to have that trial and error out there,” Tanden said.

CPAC enabled Republicans to unite around key ideas and speakers during the Obama administration, and is credited with facilitating the grassroots-led comeback of the Republican Party in the House, Senate, and the White House.

(DAILY CALLER)

