Dems Overwhelmingly More Likely To Accept Gifts From Lobbyists

FOLLOW US!



Democratic lawmakers in Virginia are much more likely to accept “gifts” from lobbyists, according to a new report published Friday by the Daily Press.

Overall, 40 percent of Virginia politicians reported taking a gift from a lobbyist greater than $50. Democrats made up the vast majority, with 60 percent of the reported gifts going to lawmakers on the left. Only 25 percent of the gifts reported went to Republicans.

The report was created from an online searchable database of gifts created in the wake of former GOP Gov. Bob McDonnell’s ongoing trial in which he was accused of accepting gifts from lawmakers in exchange for political favors. of the largest gifts to lawmakers

One of the largest gifts to lawmakers was an $11,000 trip to Japan, courtesy of the U.S-Japan Council to Del. Mark Keam. The second largest gift was a $3,300 trip to Normandy, France for a conference on leadership.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].