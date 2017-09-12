Dems’ fundraising challenges extend to gubernatorial races

Republicans’ multimillion-dollar fundraising edge over Democrats extends to the battle for control of state capitals, with the party’s gubernatorial fundraising arm outpacing its Democratic counterpart by $15 million so far this year.

Facing 38 gubernatorial contests over the next two years, Democrats repeatedly have made clear the importance of winning those races — considering Republicans now control 33 of the 50 governorships.

“But their money really doesn’t match their words,” Republican Governors Association spokesman Jon Thompson told Fox News. “Donors are not ponying up.”

The RGA has outraised the Democratic Governors Association, $36 million to $21 million, so far this year. – READ MORE