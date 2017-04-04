Dems Announce Massive Ad Campaign To Fight Voter Laws

FOLLOW US!



Democratic voter rights group, Let America Vote, announced it would launch a three-state offensive Sunday in a press release.

The group announced in a string of fundraising emails that it planned to launch its first ad campaign, but could only afford to target one, and used a poll to determine which state users wanted to target first.

The published results of the internet poll revealed that donors wanted the group to focus on the Georgia special elections first, before moving on to other potential projects.

The group announced Sunday it experienced a huge fundraising haul that would enable it to launch three separate ad campaigns, instead of the one it originally planned.

Let America Vote will spend in Virginia to support Democrats who opposed a bill that would require a photo ID prior to voting in the 2017 gubernatorial race. The Virginia statehouse now has the power to override the veto, as long as the appropriate number of votes are reached.

The group will now target New Hampshire as well. There, it will spend on radio and online ads that urge lawmakers to oppose a bill that would “make it harder for students, members of the military, and new residents to register to vote,” the release said.

Finally, the group plans to use its new fiscal power to target election officials in Georgia, using grassroots tactics to get the local election board to open additional early polling locations, and increase the hours that they are open.

“The original plan was to launch an advertising campaign in one state,” the release read. “But thanks to your support, Let America Vote is able to launch our advertising campaign to protect voting rights in THREE states.”

Let America Vote was created by Jason Kander, who launched an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri in 2016. He started the group earlier this year, after armed police were sent to the polls in his Senate race to restore order, a move he viewed publicly as voter intimidation. Kander signed off on the policy with local election officials at the time.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].