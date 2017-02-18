Dems Already Fundraising Off Fake AP Immigration News

Democratic candidate for Governor in Virginia Ralph Northam launched a fundraising email around a contested AP news report Friday that revealed that President Donald Trump could get 100,000 national guardsmen to round up illegal immigrants.

The Associated Press reported Friday that there was a Department of Homeland Security memo that proved the Trump administration was planning to use the national guard to “round up” illegal immigrants. The report stated that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer didn’t return a request for comment on the story, but shortly after the story was published, the White House responded.

“There is no effort at all to utilize the National Guard to round up unauthorized immigrants,” Spicer asserted. In fact, the strategy was one of several potential solutions in a memo to the president, and one that wasn’t being taken seriously by the administration.

That didn’t stop Democrats from fundraising on the news anyway.

“The AP is reporting that President Trump wants to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants,” the email sent from the Northam campaign asserts. “1 in 9 Virginians is an immigrant. Our commonwealth is stronger because of our diversity — that’s something President Trump doesn’t understand. His policy would rip families apart and destroy what we stand for as Virginians.”

Northam announced he planned to run for Governor of Virginia in July, and has only raised $3.3 million so far, and progressive challenger Tom Perriello raised over $1 million in the month since he announced his candidacy.

