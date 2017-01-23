Democrats put aside decorum to immediately resist Donald Trump

Eight years after President Obama’s rise inspired his party to dream of decades of Democratic control in Washington, his party looked on Friday as President Trump put the final nail in those hopes.

A sizable chunk of Democrats didn’t even show, saying they couldn’t stomach and in some cases refused to accept Mr. Trump’s victory. Those who did attend flashed a mix of glum, dejected or stoic expressions, as they wondered what to expect from the enigmatic new president. – READ MORE