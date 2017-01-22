Democrats’ Post-Election Temper-Tantrums Continue

King Solomon once wrote in Proverbs 19:13 the most annoying sound on the planet was a nagging wife, but obviously, he’d never heard what leftists sound like after they lose elections.

Trump Derangement Syndrome will be around for years to come folks, so it might be wise to invest in a good set of earbuds to drown out the whining. Oh, and maybe consider carrying a fire extinguisher in case another anti-Trumper decides to light himself on fire like the guy in front of Trump Tower who said he did it “as an act of protest.” – READ MORE