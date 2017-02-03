Democrats Plot Protests At Trump’s Speech To Congress; Will “Refuse To Shake Hands”

The sore losers of the Left, after refusing to attend Trump’s inauguration, have apparently decided to double down on their childish behavior by plotting a number of protests at Trump’s upcoming address to Congress.

According to The Hill, House Democrats are rallying behind a plan to make the newly-elected President’s first address to Congress as uncomfortable as possible by inviting guests they say will be harmed by his policies, including ethnic minorities, LGBT people, undocumented immigrants and the disabled. – READ MORE