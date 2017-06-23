Democrats’ Fundraising Falls While RNC Donations Skyrockets

Democrats have been having a bit of rough past few months. And it certainly does not look like it is getting better anytime soon.

According to a newly released Federal Election Commission data, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised nearly $4.3 million in donations in May. This marks the organization’s worst May on record for fundraising since 2003, which was only $2.7 million.

This is a disappointing follow up to April’s low fundraising, which was $4.7 million, making it the worst April fundraising since 2009.

April’s results were so unsatisfactory that even DNC Chairman Tom Perez refused to accept blame. In an interview with NBC’s Hallie Jackson, Perez defended the poor outcome by citing the short amount of time he’s been there, claiming that he only “got there on March 1.”

“I was the first to say, we have a lot of rebuilding to do,” Perez added.

Perez plans to double the DNC budget from $50 million to $100 million, which might be more of a mission impossible rather than a challenge, looking at the underwhelming donations that are well-below average.

In the wake of the DNC’s frustrations, the Republican National Committee (RNC) reported $10.8 million in donations for the month of May, an off-year record-high number for the group.

“Thanks to the continued investment by Americans who truly believe conservative values will continue to change this country for the better, the RNC will be there to support, defend, and elect Republicans headed into 2018 and beyond,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement.

