WATCH: Democrat’s Campaign Ad for House Seat Called ‘Worst Ever’

Democrat Dan Helmer, a candidate for Virginia’s 10th congressional district, released a campaign ad Monday entitled “Helmer Zone” that is being ripped across the board by journalists as one of the “worst ever” political ads.

The ad became popular throughout Twitter after Mic reporter Emily Singer flagged it as potentially being “the worst” she’s ever seen. – READ MORE

I've seen a lot of campaign ads. A lot. This might be the worst I've ever seen. https://t.co/gnqaKf5Aj0 — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 18, 2017