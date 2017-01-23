Democratic Women’s Complaining Problem Could Be Making Them Unhappy

Democratic women have a complaining problem, a nonpartisan polling firm recently found. Compared to Republican women, Democratic women are twice as likely to complain about feeling unequal, according to a new poll reported on by The New York Times. The poll, conducted by PerryUndem, “surveyed 1,302 adults in December via the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago’s AmeriSpeak panel.”

In total, 50 percent of Democratic women said they feel discriminated against, compared to 26 percent of Republican women who feel similarly.