Democratic Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigns after fifth child sex-abuse allegation

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigned Tuesday, just hours after new allegationsthat he sexually abused a younger cousin decades ago in New York.

Murray, a former Democratic state legislator elected mayor in 2013, said in a statement he is resigning effective 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday morning on the allegations by Murray’s cousin, Joseph Dyer, 54, who has become the fifth man to publicly accuse Murray of sexual abuse. – READ MORE