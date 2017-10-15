Democratic Congressional Staffer May Be Going Back To Prison For Not Paying Taxes

Federal officials indicted the chief of staff of a Democratic member of Congress for lying on a security form about not paying federal taxes.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges that Issac Lanier Avant, who currently works for Mississippi Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, made false statements on security forms after he failed to pay income tax from 2009 to 2013 when he had a nearly $170,000 salary.

Avant pleaded guilty to not paying his taxes in November, and was sentenced to four months imprisonment in January and a $149,962 fine. He is allowed to serve his sentence irregularly, reporting to prison on the weekends for a year to make up the four-month sentence, the Washington Examiner reported in January. – READ MORE