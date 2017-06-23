Democrat Rep: Pelosi Is More ‘Toxic’ Than Trump (VIDEO)

Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan attacked his own party Wednesday night on CNN, calling the party’s brand “toxic” and criticizing House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“I don’t think people in the Beltway are realizing just how toxic the Democratic Party brand is in so many parts of the country,” Ryan told CNN’s Don Lemon.

Ryan then gave an “honest answer” on whether Pelosi is more toxic than President Donald Trump.

“The honest answer is in some areas of the country — yes, she is,” Ryan responded. “I think that in certain areas, like in some of these special election districts, it doesn’t benefit our candidates to be tied to her. ”

