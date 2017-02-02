Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro: Impeach Trump over Refugee Order

Texas Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro says Congress should draw up “articles of impeachment” against President Donald Trump over his executive order, which temporarily prohibits the arrival of Syrian refugees into the United States and halts entry of citizens from Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Libya.

Castro's concerns, he says, stem from a fear that Trump will order the Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) to ignore a federal judge's emergency stay, issued during the weekend, blocking the implementation of certain parts of the temporary refugee travel ban.