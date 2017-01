Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL-4) made the rounds on MSBNC and CNN, dismissing President Donald Trump’s offer to help Chicago end gun violence, and blaming the NRA for the death and mayhem currently marring the Windy City.

Gutierrez was reacting to Trump's description of the "carnage" in Chicago and his pledge to intervene federally if city leaders fail to stop the violence. On January 24 Trump tweeted: