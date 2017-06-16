Dem Staffers Boo Trump At Congressional Baseball Game

I was glad to see that the Congressional Baseball Game went on as planned last night. They didn’t let some left-wing lunatic ruin it by trying to kill GOP congressmen for disagreeing with him. It was a show of unity. It was a beautiful display of the things that bring us together, no matter what sets us apart from each other. It was American AF.

So of course, Democrats had to try to ruin it.

Stephen Dinan, Washington Times:

Dozens of congressional staffers erupted into boos, jeers and even vulgar gesticulations Thursday when President Trump appeared in a video at the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park…

One man shouted an expletive at the video screen as Mr. Trump was telling the fans: “We are showing the world we will not be intimidated by threats.”

This while Rep. Steve Scalise is still fighting for his life, after being cut down by a leftist maniac’s bullet while practicing for the game. These children couldn’t even put aside their blind hatred for a few minutes and show some respect.

But it’s okay, because they hate the people they’re supposed to hate. Everything is permissible when you’re the good guys. Congratulations.

On a brighter note, the first pitch was thrown out by Capitol Police officer and American hero David Bailey:

JUST IN: Roaring ovation as David Bailey, officer wounded in shooting attack, throws out 1st pitch at Congressional Baseball Game. pic.twitter.com/onj4SRgqdC — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) June 15, 2017

Well, it’s tough to wind up for the pitch after some Bernie Bro shoots you for doing your job.

Bailey should never pay for another beer in his life. God bless him.

