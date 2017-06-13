True Pundit

Politics World

Dem Rep Hakeem Jeffries SNAPS: ‘Every Racist In America Voted For Donald Trump’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries claimed that “every racist in America voted for Donald Trump” during House proceedings Monday evening.

The congressman from New York was delivering a speech on the House floor Monday when he went on a rant about white supremacy and hate crimes being perpetuated by Trump’s presidency.

“We’re wondering why were so many people who worship at the altar of white supremacy drawn to Donald Trump’s campaign?” Jeffries asked. “What was it about this individual that so many folks dripping in hatred flocked to his candidacy?”

Jeffries tried to qualify his statements but somehow ended up going even further left.

“That’s not to say that every American who voted for Donald Trump is a racist,” he asserted. “We do know that every racist in America voted for Donald Trump.”

“This president has a responsibility to address the rise in hate crimes that have taken place on his watch, whether or not his election is directly connected to it,” Jeffries concluded.

WATCH:

Dem Rep's Hot Take: 'Every Racist In America Voted For Donald Trump'
Dem Rep's Hot Take: 'Every Racist In America Voted For Donald Trump'

Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries claimed that "every racist in America voted for Donald Trump" during House proceedings Monday evening. The congressman from New York was delivering a speec
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

More from True Pundit

  • Belle

    I VOTED FOR PRESIDENT AND PROUD OF IT! I AM NOT RACIST, SOME OF MY BEST FRIENDS ARE AFRICAN AMERICAN AND I’M PROUD OF THAT ALSO!! BUT IT’S ALWAYS THE CASE THAT RACISM HAS TO BE BROUGHT INTO EVERYTHING TO TAKE AWAY THE REAL PROBLEM, AND THAT IS THAT ALL YOU DEMOCRATS WANT IS TO GET PRESIDENT TRUMP OUT OF OFFICE!! YOU ARE WRONG IDIOT!!

  • RobietheCat

    Yet no criticism for the criminal Obama obstructing justice and subverting the constitution.

    No criticism for AG Holder lying to Congress.

    No criticism for AG Lynch obstructing justice.

    No criticism for Susan Rice spying on Americans.

    They have shown us what a dictatorship looks like. Never again.

  • Belle

    YOU WON’T FIND ANY CRITICISM FROM ANYONE, OR IF THE DO SAY SOMETHING IT’S “WE ARE NOT TALKING ABOUT THAT”, BUT I’M ONLY REITERATING WHAT YOU SAID!!
    i TOTALLY AGREE!

  • freedomringsforall

    Are we sure this guy’s name is not achmed?
    “silence; I will kill you”

  • Lion65

    99% of blacks voted for Obama. Racist?