Dem Official Submits DNC Resolution Blaming Comey For 2016 Loss

The Democratic National Committee drew up a resolution Wednesday condemning the ABC television drama “Designated Survivor” for its negative portrayal of the FBI, but wrote the tongue in cheek resolution to actually condemn FBI Director James Comey for the party’s 2016 loss.

The Wall Street Journal tweeted out the resolution submitted to the DNC by Tennessee Democratic National Committeeman William Owen. Owen wrote in the resolution that the show “Designated Survivior,” starring Kiefer Sutherland, should be “admonished.”

Owens states sarcastically that Comey should be defended, as the television show creates a portrayal of a fictional FBI director who is blackmailed for a crime he did not commit and the portrayal of the circumstances is “unbelievable and could result in the undermining of faith in the FBI and the current Director of the FBI James Comey.”

The resolution goes on to say, “Director Comey demonstrated in the recent 2016 election that he does not need to be blackmailed to engage in illegal partisan actions and Director Comey’s infamous, partisan and illegal letters resulted in the election of the man some refer to as ‘not my president.’”

The resolution concludes that “all U.S. citizens are encouraged to have the same respect for the FBI as Director Comey demonstrated with his illegal actions.”

Democrats will meet for their Winter meeting next week in Atlanta where they will elect their senior officers, including the new chairman and vice chairman of the DNC.

(DAILY CALLER)

