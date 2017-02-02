True Pundit

Dem offers bill to remove Bannon from National Security Council

A Democratic lawmaker introduced legislation on Wednesday that if passed would kick President Trump’s top political adviser, Stephen Bannon, off the National Security Council.

An executive memorandum issued by Trump over the weekend gave Bannon a seat on the National Security Council, which traditionally has been composed solely of top administration officials specializing in foreign affairs and security.