Dem Consultant Creates #HuntRepublicanCongressmen In Response To Shooting

James Devine, a Democratic operative from New Jersey ,created a #HuntRepublicanCongressmen hashtag Thursday, one day after a gunman shot at Republican congressmen in Virginia and wounded Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise.

We are in a war with selfish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent? #HuntRepublicanCongressmen — James Devine (@James_J_Devine) June 14, 2017

The New Jersey Democrat also went after injured Scalise, who is currently in critical condition.

In 2002, Scalise was a speaker at the European-American Unity & Rights Organization (EURO), a group founded by David Duke. #HuntRepublicans — James Devine (@James_J_Devine) June 14, 2017

Devine doubled down when he was called out for his post.

I am sorry if my #HuntRepublicanCongressmen hashtag hurt the feelings of any GOP snowflakes but you have not engaged in civil discourse pic.twitter.com/4dPc3GCiDz — James Devine (@James_J_Devine) June 15, 2017

The New Jersey Democratic consultant told MyCentralJersey.com the hashtag “HuntRepublicanCongressmen” “speaks for itself.”

Devine went on to say, “Yesterday’s events are the result of escalating rhetoric and vitriol that has been evident in our political system culminating with the election of our president and the chickens came home to roost, you know?”

Devine later added, “I think some people will be shocked and offended,” he said, “and other people might be woken up to the fact that this is nothing that wasn’t invited by things like Sarah Palin’s crosshairs on Gabby Giffords before she was shot.”

According to his website, Devine has worked since 1980 as “a principal counselor, expert tactician or campaign manager to federal candidates, state legislators, county executives and mayors, among others.” He also served as the Democratic State Committee Political Director in 1992-93 and claims to have created the campaign plan that helped Bill Clinton “become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win New Jersey since 1964.”

