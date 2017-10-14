Dem Chief of Staff Faces Five Years In Prison for Falsifying Security Form

A staffer for Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson (Miss.) is facing up to five years in prison for falsifying a security clearance form, according to a report.

Isaac Lanier Avant, chief of staff in Rep. Thompson’s Washington, D.C. office, did not disclose on a security form that he had failed to pay income taxes. The announcement was made Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Roll Callreports.

Thompson is the highest-ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Homeland Security. Avant, who served as Democratic staff director on the committee, had to complete the form for his position. – READ MORE