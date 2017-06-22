True Pundit

Dem Candidate Vows Not to Support Pelosi for Leadership Post if Elected

Posted on
South Carolina Democratic congressional candidate Joe Cunningham vowed Wednesday not to vote for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) to lead House Democrats if he is elected.

Cunningham, for his part, appears to blame Pelosi for Democrats’ recent electoral losses. He took to Twitter on Wednesday, writing that Democrats need new leadership to win. He added that if he wins his own race in South Carolina’s first district, he would not vote for Pelosi to be the leader of the Democrat Party in the House of Representatives.

