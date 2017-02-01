DeleteUber: When Celebs Act Without the Facts

In addition to slamming Donald Trump at 2017’s hyper-political SAG awards, many celebrities took to social media this weekend to criticize the president’s new immigration policies. So when Uber appeared to capitalize on the controversial travel ban, the stars quickly dropped the ride-hailing phone app.

Incensed, Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson took to Instagram to share with her 9.7 million followers: “#ByeUber I can not support a company that backs hate. Soooooooo #ByeBitch deleting my account and canceling yo ass for EVERYTHING YOU STAND FOR!!! #togetherwestand #wethepeople #LOVEWILLWIN.” – READ MORE