‘Deathly Serious’: WV Gov Criticizes Congressional Baseball Game

After the shooting at the congressional baseball team practice Wednesday morning, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice said that the incident was an example of misplaced politics, because congressmen are taking the baseball game too seriously.

The shooting incident occurred at the Republican’s team practice in Alexandria, Va., where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and four others were shot. Members of Congress “practice 20 or 30 times” over a period of several weeks before the game and, according to Justice, members get up at 5 a.m. for practice.

“You’ve got congressmen that are taking a game that’s supposed to be for a charity event deathly serious,” Justice said. “Isn’t that wrong? Don’t they have so much other to do for the people?”

“It’s a tragedy of what happened beyond belief, but really and truly it is just a game,” Justice added. “It should be thought of as something to go to as a fundraiser for the people. It shouldn’t be thought of as a way to one up the other side.”

Congressmen have come together since 1909 for “the only partisan event beloved by all and enjoyed by thousands” to raise money for charities. The game raises around $600,000 each year for charities.

When House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday that the game will go on as planned, a standing ovation greeted his news on the House floor.

Justice also made headlines in April for displaying a tray of “bull you-know-what” in an effort to veto the Republican-backed budget plan. The budget was later approved.

