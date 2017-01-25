Deadspin Tells Ted Cruz to ‘Eat Sh*t,’ After Cruz Hilariously Burns Them on Twitter

More hilarious than all the jokes in all the land is when a liberal talking point or stereotype detonates in their face. It’s not surprising that this stereotype-shattering would occur on Twitter, where so many liberal memes go to die. Though, few would have thought Ted Cruz would be the one triggering the explosion.

Politico ran a story which stated that Ted Cruz, intent on repairing frayed relationships with GOP Senators in Congress, had begun a weekly basketball game. – READ MORE