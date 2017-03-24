De Blasio Won’t Be Prosecuted Over Fundraising Allegations

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio will not be prosecuted for his alleged role in questionable fundraising practices that took place in 2013, according to a Thursday report from The Hill.

The allegations included quid pro quo contributions during his last mayoral election, in which several donors were allegedly given special time and favors in return for campaign donations. De Blasio aide Emma Wolfe was also included in the investigation.

“After careful deliberation, given the totality of the circumstances here and absent additional evidence, we do not intend to bring federal charges against the Mayor or those acting on his behalf relating to the fundraising efforts in question,” the press release from the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York says.

“We have conducted a thorough investigation into several circumstances in which Mayor de Blasio and others acting on his behalf solicited donations from individuals who sought official favors from the City, after which the Mayor made or directed inquiries to relevant City agencies on behalf of those donors.”

(DAILY CALLER)

