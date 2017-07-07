De Blasio Skips NYPD Ceremony to race to Germany for Trump & G20 summit protest

(New York Post) Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday skipped an NYPD swearing-in ceremony made somber by this week’s assassination of a cop — then hours later revealed he was busy preparing to jet off on a surprise trip to join leftist protesters at the G-20 summit in Germany.

Hizzoner’s overseas jaunt was kept under wraps until just 90 minutes before he took off from Newark Airport. A last-minute announcement said he “will attend several events surrounding the G-20 Summit, including Saturday’s Hamburg Zeigt Haltung rally.”

De Blasio will be the keynote speaker, organizers of the demonstration — Hamburg Shows Attitude — tweeted. – READ MORE

