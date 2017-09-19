True Pundit

DCCC raises $6.26M in August amid push to retake House

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Monday it hauled in $6.26 million last month, which was its best off-year August fundraising total.

The DCCC said it has nearly $25 million in cash on hand, and has raised more than $72 million so far this year. Of the $6.26 million, $2.4 million was raised through online donations.

“With the House in play, another record-breaking month of fundraising for the DCCC is a clear sign that the grassroots energy behind House democrats is constantly growing stronger,” said DCCC spokesman Tyler Law in a statement. The DCCC’s previous high was $4.15 million in 2015. – READ MORE