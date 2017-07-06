DCCC Plans To Take Back Congress With Some Pretty Lame Bumper Stickers: “I mean, have you seen the other guys?”

FOLLOW US!



People are mocking the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for offering supporters bumper stickers with pretty uninspiring messaging.

In a fundraising email sent Wednesday, the DCCC asked its supporters to choose which bumper sticker the group should print next. However, people who got the email quickly began deriding the four choices and accused the DCCC of being unable to come up with compelling or unifying messaging.

The slogan on one sticker read, “I mean, have you seen the other guys?”

it’s very real, just arrived in my inbox pic.twitter.com/FKJmwHXR83 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) July 5, 2017

Not exactly the most inspiring political slogan, @dccc: pic.twitter.com/oIE9bTBHa0 — Derek Willis (@derekwillis) July 5, 2017

The stickers seem to confirm criticisms that Democrats have spent too much time opposing Trump and not enough time developing a clear economic message.

Why not spend a little money and get one of those super creative ad agencies to come up with some copy? — Nicolas Falacci (@NickFalacci) July 5, 2017

I’m just impressed they didn’t go with “crying Harry Potter standing over a dying bald eagle in a hospital bed” image. — David Atkins (@dmatkins137) July 5, 2017

Here’s my slogan for 2018. I doubt the @dccc would like it. pic.twitter.com/ga6Hwz4Nvd — RedwoodGirl (@RedwoodGirl) July 5, 2017

Hey @dccc i made you some new stickers. Hope u like pic.twitter.com/nOG9PzEnU7 — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) July 5, 2017

Hey guys the @dccc had me work on some slogans for them lmk what u think pic.twitter.com/TaTi5I8qcG — Cool Dad™ (@mindthet) July 5, 2017

Tfw when people have to ask if your election strategy is real or a joke. Man the @dccc is the best pic.twitter.com/UNhiCN5bp1 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 5, 2017

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].