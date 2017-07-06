True Pundit

Politics

DCCC Plans To Take Back Congress With Some Pretty Lame Bumper Stickers: “I mean, have you seen the other guys?”

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

People are mocking the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for offering supporters bumper stickers with pretty uninspiring messaging.

In a fundraising email sent Wednesday, the DCCC asked its supporters to choose which bumper sticker the group should print next. However, people who got the email quickly began deriding the four choices and accused the DCCC of being unable to come up with compelling or unifying messaging.

The slogan on one sticker read, “I mean, have you seen the other guys?”

The stickers seem to confirm criticisms that Democrats have spent too much time opposing Trump and not enough time developing a clear economic message.

DCCC's Lame Bumper Sticker Campaign Shows Democrats Still Don't Have A Message
DCCC's Lame Bumper Sticker Campaign Shows Democrats Still Don't Have A Message

People are mocking the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) for offering supporters bumper stickers with pretty uninspiring messaging. In a fundraising email sent Wednesday, the DCCC
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter