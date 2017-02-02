DC Comics to Turn Hanna-Barbera’s Snagglepuss into ‘Gay, Southern Gothic Playwright’

Last year, DC Comics began releasing a series of comic books re-imagining several Hanna-Barbera cartoon characters and updating them for the modern era. DC has reimagined such TV cartoons as The Flintstones and Scooby Doo, and now the comic book giant is taking aim at Snagglepuss for a new series that will turn the character into a “gay, southern gothic playwright.”

Snagglepus was a giant, pink, anthropomorphic cat introduced in 1959 that hit kids' cartoons years before the Pink Panther debuted (1963). But Snagglepuss was far more chatty than his pink cousin, sporting catch phrases such as "Heavens to Murgatroyd!" "Exit, stage left," and "Heavens to Betsy."