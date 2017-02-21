Day Without Immigrants Leads To Immigrants Without Jobs

I believe that everybody has the right to peacefully protest anything or anyone they want. Even if it’s something really stupid, like protesting the enforcement of immigration laws because “people aren’t illegal.” You have the right to do that, no matter how wrongheaded it is.

I also believe that employers have the right to fire people who skip work without permission. So the following item is fine by me. Avalon Zoppo, NBC News:

More than 100 protesters across the country were fired from their jobs after skipping work to take part in last week’s “Day Without Immigrants” demonstration…

In Nolensville, Tennessee, nearly 20 employees at Bradley Coatings, Incorporated — a commercial painting company — were laid off…

At Ben’s Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers in Long Island, New York, 25 workers were fired Friday when they returned to work… Police escorted the workers from the restaurant — most of whom were undocumented and have worked there for years.

There were also a few layoffs in South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Colorado. And we know about it because the MSM doesn’t think illegal aliens should lose their jobs for skipping work to protest laws they don’t like.

If I were living in a country illegally, I probably wouldn’t draw attention to myself by skipping out on my job to protest that country’s laws. I wouldn’t presume I had a right to that job, or any job, in a place where I wasn’t supposed to be living in the first place. I don’t know of any other country in the world that openly condones it, let alone tolerates it.

I guess it’s pretty racist of me to say so!

(DAILY CALLER)

