‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Claims He Was Sexually Harassed By ‘Older, Powerful Men’
“Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek tweeted early Thursday that he was also a victim of sexual harassment in Hollywood following reports of producer Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.
Van Der Beek, 40, spoke out in a series of tweets Thursday praising the women for speaking out against Weinstein and sharing a personal experience.
“I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger,” Van Der Beek tweeted.
Van Der Beek started his Twitter rant slamming those who criticized sexual harassment victims for keeping silent. – READ MORE
“Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek tweeted early Thursday that he was a victim of sexual assault and harassment by “older, powerful men.”
