‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Claims He Was Sexually Harassed By ‘Older, Powerful Men’

“Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek tweeted early Thursday that he was also a victim of sexual harassment in Hollywood following reports of producer Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Van Der Beek, 40, spoke out in a series of tweets Thursday praising the women for speaking out against Weinstein and sharing a personal experience.

“I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger,” Van Der Beek tweeted.

Van Der Beek started his Twitter rant slamming those who criticized sexual harassment victims for keeping silent.READ MORE

“Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek tweeted early Thursday that he was a victim of sexual assault and harassment by “older, powerful men.”
