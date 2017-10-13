‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star Claims He Was Sexually Harassed By ‘Older, Powerful Men’

“Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek tweeted early Thursday that he was also a victim of sexual harassment in Hollywood following reports of producer Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

Van Der Beek, 40, spoke out in a series of tweets Thursday praising the women for speaking out against Weinstein and sharing a personal experience.

“I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger,” Van Der Beek tweeted.

Van Der Beek started his Twitter rant slamming those who criticized sexual harassment victims for keeping silent. – READ MORE