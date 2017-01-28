Politics
David Daleiden: ‘I’m Looking Forward to Seeing Trump Administration Deliver on Promises Made’
In an interview with Breitbart News, the creator of the now famous Planned Parenthood videos says attending this year’s March for Life is like coming full circle.
“I am really looking forward to seeing the new administration deliver on the promises they made, that we’re going to defund Planned Parenthood and stop forcing taxpayers to subsidize the biggest abortion business in our country,” the journalist says. – READ MORE