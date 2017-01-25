David Brock’s Shareblue to Be ‘Nucleus’ of Multi-Platform Anti-Trump Media Entity

David Brock, the Democratic operative who founded the left-wing Media Matters for America, plans to use a news entity he recently purchased as the nucleus of his efforts to delegitimize President Donald Trump, according to confidential documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Brock spent this past weekend gathered with more than 100 deep-pocketed Democratic donors at the posh Turnberry Isle resort in Aventura, Fla., to map out a course to "kick Donald Trump's ass." The Free Beacon obtained the memo at the donor retreat.