True Pundit

Business Politics

David Brock-Linked Group Files Another Lawsuit Against Trump

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

A group linked to David Brock, a longtime Clinton ally and founder of the left-wing Media Matters for America, has filed another lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Thursday accusing the president of violating federal records law.

The organization teamed up with a nonprofit funded by liberal billionaire George Soros for the lawsuit.

The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a D.C.-based government “watchdog” group, and the National Security Archive, a research group at the George Washington University, filed the suit in the United States Court for the District of Columbia, Politico reported.

READ MORE:

David Brock-Linked Group Files Another Lawsuit Against Trump - Washington Free Beacon
David Brock-Linked Group Files Another Lawsuit Against Trump - Washington Free Beacon

A group linked to David Brock, a longtime Clinton ally and founder of the left-wing Media Matters for America, has filed another lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Thursday accusing the president of violating federal records law.
Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • lostinnm

    Brock is a slimeball, just looking at him makes me want a bar of soap.
    Disgusting

  • Patriot76

    The courts need to start throwing out these frivolous lawsuits. Let the Lefties spend some legal dollars and then heave them them.

  • Trey Von Dinkis

    If Trump seems to think that this constant harassment will all just ‘go away’ over time, I think that’s quite naive.
    I do not think he believes thus, and I hope I am correct.

    -Law & Order MUST be applied to the ‘elites.’
    -They MUST pay for their crimes.
    -DO that, and you Drain the Swamp.
    -Begin prosecution, and the whistleblowers will come out in droves.
    -You Drain the Swamp, you expose ALL of the LIES of the Leftists, the Deep State, and the fraud Leftist media.

    THEN you can green light the Trump agenda. Trump could accomplish everything in his list.

    Trump / DOJ / Sessions MUST begin special prosecutions / grand juries for the stunning and numerous crimes.

    If they do not – nothing changes.

  • NoToTheMark
  • Trey Von Dinkis

    Yes, that is a start – but I’m really referring to Comey, Yates, Lynch, Clinton, Podesta, Wasserman-Shultz, etc, etc. — as I’m sure you’re aware. The DC Swamp must be held accountable.
    I do know the DOJ is cracking down on many things, but the DC ‘elites’ must be held accountable — for once, for a change – or nothing changes.

  • fjwag3

    Look at this guy closely, he is the poster child of “FruitLoopers” !