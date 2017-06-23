Business Politics
David Brock-Linked Group Files Another Lawsuit Against Trump
A group linked to David Brock, a longtime Clinton ally and founder of the left-wing Media Matters for America, has filed another lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Thursday accusing the president of violating federal records law.
The organization teamed up with a nonprofit funded by liberal billionaire George Soros for the lawsuit.
The Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), a D.C.-based government “watchdog” group, and the National Security Archive, a research group at the George Washington University, filed the suit in the United States Court for the District of Columbia, Politico reported.
READ MORE:
A group linked to David Brock, a longtime Clinton ally and founder of the left-wing Media Matters for America, has filed another lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Thursday accusing the president of violating federal records law.
-
lostinnm
-
Patriot76
-
Trey Von Dinkis
-
NoToTheMark
-
Trey Von Dinkis
-
fjwag3