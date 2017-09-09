Daughter Says Biden Considering 2020 Run: ‘I Think He Will Do It’

Former vice president Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley revealed Thursday that her father is considering a 2020 run to regain the White House for the Democratic Party.

Ashley Biden said in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily that her father was pondering a run, and that she thinks he will ultimately decide to do it.

The Biden family has been going through a grieving process for Joe’s son Beau, who died in 2015 while serving as attorney general of Delaware. But Ashley Biden said the family has stayed united around her father as he considers the decision.

“He is more vivacious and has more energy in his 70s than I do in my 30s,” she said of her father. “The man is sort of supercharged. So I think, if we get to that [decision] point, yeah, I think he will do it.”

