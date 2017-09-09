True Pundit

Politics

Daughter Says Biden Considering 2020 Run: ‘I Think He Will Do It’

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Former vice president Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley revealed Thursday that her father is considering a 2020 run to regain the White House for the Democratic Party.

Ashley Biden said in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily that her father was pondering a run, and that she thinks he will ultimately decide to do it.

The Biden family has been going through a grieving process for Joe’s son Beau, who died in 2015 while serving as attorney general of Delaware. But Ashley Biden said the family has stayed united around her father as he considers the decision.

“He is more vivacious and has more energy in his 70s than I do in my 30s,” she said of her father. “The man is sort of supercharged. So I think, if we get to that [decision] point, yeah, I think he will do it.”

READ MORE:

Daughter Says Biden Considering 2020 Run: 'I Think He Will Do It'
Daughter Says Biden Considering 2020 Run: 'I Think He Will Do It'

Vice president Joe Biden's daughter Ashley revealed Thursday that her father is considering a 2020 run to regain the White House for the Democratic Party.
Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • MrTuvok

    Stay away from the children, creep!

  • John Long

    Good news! He’s a walking-talking gaffe machine.

  • yurlittledog2

    Joe Biden running in 2020????? BAHAHAHAHA PLEASE DO IT SO YOU GET WHOOPED LIKE HILLWITCH DID !!!

  • harrydweeks

    Okay. May as well join the rest of the , Walking Dead , Demon-rats, Schumer, Pelosi, Waters …. hahahahaha.

  • John Long

    The arrogance and narcissism of these morons is beyond the pale. The Hildahagzilla still doesn’t get it.

  • terri turner

    PLEASE do it, Joe!! We all need a good laugh.

  • sideof Sour Cream

    Ashley sounds like she has Daddy issues.

  • Glen Mirenda

    And he will loose and make a fool of himself