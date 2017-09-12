Dating Site to Filter Millions of Users By Planned Parenthood Support

FOLLOW US!



One of the most popular dating apps is filtering its users by support for Planned Parenthood, because a “shared cause is sexy” even when it’s America’s largest abortion provider.

On Monday, dating site and app OkCupid (OkC) advertised a “new profile badge” to help users “filter for Planned Parenthood supporters” for a month.

“Connect over a shared cause!” one ad read on the website Sep. 11. “With the new Planned Parenthood badge, you can show your support and find other supporters who care about the same things you do.” – READ MORE