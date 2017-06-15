True Pundit

Several Georgia law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for two escaped inmates described as “dangerous beyond belief,” Fox News reports.

The two were able to overpower and ultimately murder two correctional officers before escaping in a prisoner transport bus.

The lethal escape transpired around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday as the two deceased guards were transporting 33 inmates between prisons in Putnam County, Georgia.

County Sheriff Howard Sills described the scene. “I saw two brutally murdered corrections officers, that’s what I saw. I have their blood on my shoes.”

Escapees Donnie Russell Rowe, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose overpowered, disarmed and killed the two corrections officers on the bus before carjacking a women who had driven up behind the bus on the highway. The two convicts were last seen getting into the “grass green” 2004 Honda Civic, according to Fox News.

“We are still desperately looking for these two individuals. They are armed with 9mm pistols that were taken from the correctional officers. They are dangerous beyond description. If anyone sees them or comes into contact, they need to call 911 immediately,” Sills continued.

“My biggest worry is that they’re going to kill somebody else,” Sills added.

Multiple agencies have contributed to a reward of $70,000 for information leading to the arrests of the two inmates, Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.

