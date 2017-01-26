Politics
Dan Rather Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Fake News
White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is spewing propaganda, Dan Rather said Wednesday morning on his satellite radio show “Dan Rather’s America.”
Rather, who famously spread fake news about George W. Bush’s military service just before the 2004 election, asserted Conway’s use of the phrase “alternative facts,” in defending the White House’s claims that Inauguration Day crowds were huge, is a “propaganda tool,” Mediate reported. – READ MORE