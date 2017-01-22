Daily Kos Writer: Since Trump’s Obviously a ‘Sociopath,’ MSM Should Boycott His Press Conferences

The mainstream media should practice a little benign neglect in their coverage of the Trump administration, suggested Daily Kos writer Kerry Eleveld in a Tuesday post. Eleveld wondered, “Why even send reporters to Trump press conferences?” and called President Trump “a totally repugnant human being” but conceded that he’s “a master manipulator” for whom pressers are “sheer sport…By continuing to engage in them, reporters are simply setting themselves up as targets on his terrain.”

Eleveld argued that "the two premises that help level the playing field for reporters" at a presidential press conference are "that facts matter, and…that serving the American people is primary to a president's own self interests…Since neither of those two things hold true for Trump, press conferences will be rendered useless for the next four years.