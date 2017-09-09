Daily Caller News Foundation Sues Justice Department For Comey Memos On Trump Talks

FOLLOW US!



The Daily Caller News Foundation sued the Department of Justice Thursday, demanding copies of three unclassified memoranda written by former FBI Director James Comey after he met with President Donald Trump.

The Freedom of Information Act suit, Daily Caller News Foundation v U.S. Department of Justice, was filed on behalf of TheDCNF by Judicial Watch, and is in response to DOJ’s denial of a June 9 FOIA request for the memos, and subsequent refusal to act on an administrative appeal.

Comey also wrote four classified memos about his talks with Trump, in addition to the three unclassified memos requested.

The FOIA request was denied after DOJ officials claimed the three memos are exempt from disclosure because they involve “information that would interfere with a pending law enforcement matter.”

The FOIA required DOJ officials to resolve the appeal by Aug. 30, 2017.

“Americans have a right know the full facts about former FBI Director James Comey’s unclassified memos regarding his conversations with President Trump and his aides prior to his firing,” said TheDCNF publisher Neil Patel. “And the FBI must be required to honor the Freedom of Information Act.”

“Comey leaked information from these memos so that it could be picked up by the media,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton added. “So it is a scandal that the FBI is hiding this information contrary to FOIA law.”

The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for District of Columbia.

Judicial Watch, a non-profit government watchdog group, is also pursuing a suit seeking copies of Comey memos on potential interference by Russia in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as well as litigation regarding Comey’s handling of his official laptop and other electronic devices, plus non-disclosure agreements regarding classified information signed by or on behalf of Comey.

Also Thursday, District Court Judge Judge James E. Boasberg approved TheDCNF’s motion to consolidate its suit with similar suits filed by CNN, Gannett Satellite, Freedom Watch and Judicial Watch.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].