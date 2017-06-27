Daily Caller News Foundation Editor-in-Chief Calls Out CNN Bias, ‘It’s Journalism 101’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Caller News Foundation, Christopher Bedford, appeared on “Fox and Friends” Monday and discussed the lack of media coverage on the FBI investigation into Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane for bank fraud and abuse of power.

Jane Sanders was president of Burlington College in Vermont from 2004-2011, during which time she petitioned the college to take on $10 million in debt for a school expansion while the college only generated an endowment of about $4 million annually.

TheDCNF broke this story back in 2015 during the Democratic presidential primary, but it was widely ignored by the mainstream media. Jonna Spilbor, an attorney who reviewed the documents for TheDCNF at the time of the original story, said that Sanders’ mismanagement of funds may rise to a criminal level.

“The college APPEARS to have committed a pretty sophisticated crime,” said Spilbor. By exaggerating donations to secure further financing Sanders’ wife left herself open to possible indictment.

“You won’t hear about that on almost any news station because it doesn’t fit the narrative that people want to push,” Bedford said Monday.

He pointed out that stories like these go unnoticed in the mainstream media because of the strong bias and lack of fact checking. Specifically with CNN’s recent retraction of a story claiming a link between a White House adviser and the Russian government.

“They relied on one anonymous congressional source,” said Bedford. He then contrasted that to an instance when TheDCNF had received information from a high level source on President Donald Trump’s supreme court pick, but couldn’t publish the story due to a lack of corroborating sources.

“It’s journalism 101,” he said. “If you can’t confirm a story then you really shouldn’t run with it.”

Last year, leading up to the presidential election, CNN told its viewers that it was illegal to access Wikileaks, and on June 6 of this year, it reported that former FBI director James Comey would contradict President Trump’s version of events during his televised senate testimony.

This turned out to be false and CNN was forced to update the article with an editor’s note explaining the gaffe.

CNN has now imposed new rules and guidelines that force anyone dealing with Russia to run their stories by CNNMoney executive editor Rich Barbieri.

“I think it’s a few months too late but it’s a step in the right direction,” said Bedford.

The Monday morning conversation shifted to the media’s coverage of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and the investigation into alleged attempts to convince Comey to stop investigating then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Fox and Friends” showed a graphic stating that NBC and CBS hadn’t devoted any coverage to the Lynch scandal with ABC devoting only 31 seconds. That was compared to their coverage of the Michael Flynn investigation showing NBC spending nearly 12 minutes on Flynn while ABC gave almost 15 minutes, and CBS led the way with about 20.”

Bedford believes the media has fallen out of touch and is going back to the well for old headlines and repackaging them as breaking news.

“They aren’t even stories,” he said. “They’re old news.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]