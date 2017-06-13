Daily Beast Fawns Over Comey as Left-Wing Sex Symbol; America’s ‘Mr. Darcy’

Editor’s Note: Some objectionable language below

How quickly do things change. Just 9 months ago, former FBI Director James Comey was the object of disdain by the left, for his investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails. Now, apparently he’s the left’s sex symbol. In a piece that takes itself entirely too seriously, Daily Beast writer Lizzie Crocker tried to make the case that Comey was the “sex symbol America needs right now.”

While watching Comey’s testimony last week before the Senate, “Many Americans confessed to unexpected feelings of lust,” she touted. “There was a collective stirring-of-loins across America: Comey was…hot?” she added, before getting more vulgar